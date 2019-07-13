Regis Management Co Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Decreased by $1.11 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Cut Its Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company's stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 478,878 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 11,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 79,800 shares. Geode Ltd Com accumulated 782,101 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 8 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,746 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 720,364 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.68% or 3.54M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 429,747 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited reported 126,764 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 48,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 21,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 182 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 21,028 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability reported 8,553 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.27 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,493 are held by Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt. Company Bank accumulated 1.50 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Capital Invest Counsel Inc owns 120,075 shares. 3,160 were accumulated by Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt. First Mercantile Com holds 0.24% or 12,662 shares in its portfolio. Cim invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Braun Stacey Associates Inc stated it has 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 1.08 million shares. Paw Corporation reported 8,000 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 272,199 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 795,487 shares stake. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 75,544 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 0.63% or 8,915 shares. Summit Securities Group Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.