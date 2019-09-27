Regis Management Co Has Raised Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Valuation Declined; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Lowered by $2.51 Million Its Position

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 570,066 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 119,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 202,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 2,890 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold INBK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.82% more from 6.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 10,547 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0% or 24,557 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 111,777 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mngmt has 1.18% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 19,557 shares. First Wilshire Management has invested 0.17% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). 680 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 39,839 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $53.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 73,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

