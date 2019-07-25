Regis Management Co Has Lowered Facebook Class A (FB) Position By $862,702; Shorts at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Raised By 6.24%

Regis Management Co Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Regis Management Co Llc holds 26,928 shares with $4.49 million value, down from 32,125 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $572.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 38.27 million shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 26/03/2018 – Virginia AG: March 26, 2018 – Herring Demands Answers from Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) had an increase of 6.24% in short interest. WBA’s SI was 24.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.24% from 22.74 million shares previously. With 4.56 million avg volume, 5 days are for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s short sellers to cover WBA’s short positions. The SI to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s float is 3.04%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 18.99% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 09/04/2018 – Walgreens Launches the Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Fourth Annual Red Nose Day in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 08/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance names James Kehoe global chief financial officer; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – KEHOE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND BOARD DIRECTOR OF TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc 2Q Adj EPS $1.73; 23/05/2018 – With Its Puerto Rico Drugstore Recovery Complete, Walgreens Makes Additional Investments in Expanded Offerings and Services on the Island; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens reports 12 percent rise in sales; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 1.7 PCT COMPARED WITH YEAR-AGO QUARTER FOR RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL; 03/05/2018 – Walgreens Launches Online Skincare Advisor SkinlD™ to Provide Acne Sufferers with Personalized Skincare Regimens; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance Sees Cash Tax Benefit From U.S. Tax Law Changes of Over $350M in FY18

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $200 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were reported by Systematic Fincl Management L P. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 32,200 shares stake. Td Limited Co holds 660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,769 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson holds 35,542 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Liability reported 7.49% stake. Edgemoor reported 28,924 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co has invested 2.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sta Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,080 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,345 shares. Sarl holds 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,715 shares. Regis Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,928 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 72,230 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 12,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett & reported 16,314 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.