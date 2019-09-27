Regis Management Co Has Lifted Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $759,823 as Market Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 676,064 shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH FACEBOOK FOR USE OF WARNER MUSIC’S RECORDED MUSIC, MUSIC PUBLISHING CATALOGS ON FACEBOOK’S PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.81M are owned by Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Incorporated. M owns 1.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,634 shares. Finance Advisory Gru reported 0.09% stake. Permanens Capital Lp reported 50 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 549,284 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.66% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 2,376 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,624 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability reported 50,408 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 1.54 million shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Noven Grp holds 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,350 shares. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 10,875 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Principal Fincl Gru Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.18% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 595,711 shares. Scholtz And Company Lc holds 0.85% or 13,014 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt owns 8,450 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Legal General Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,165 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 10,500 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 155,992 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 15,838 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 3,037 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 143,418 shares.

