Regis Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $520.54. About 282,389 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 620,033 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Llc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 2.75% or 6.68M shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc accumulated 47,569 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brinker Inc stated it has 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,615 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 225 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Wasatch Advisors invested in 1.01M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,954 shares. 7,786 are owned by Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Co. Barbara Oil invested in 10,500 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Alps Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.07% or 1.18 million shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 48,929 shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.76% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dupont Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 22,360 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California-based Tiemann Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 872 shares. Cypress Cap Group stated it has 4,998 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,541 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,259 shares. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.12% or 5,317 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability owns 11,584 shares. Aspen Investment owns 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 500 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability reported 2,887 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).