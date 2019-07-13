Regis Management Co Has Decreased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $1.11 Million; Share Value Rose; First Republic Investment Management Raised Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $661,865

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,765 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 122,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 478,878 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 17,940 shares to 55,896 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,504 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 21,611 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 625 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 15,345 shares stake. America First holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,762 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3,315 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H invested in 1.49% or 286,523 shares. First National Trust Com has 41,823 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stephens Inc Ar reported 19,296 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.44% or 20,670 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 129,765 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap invested in 11,960 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 147,254 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

