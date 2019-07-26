Regis Management Co Has Cut Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.11 Million; Springowl Associates Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Boosted by $527,500 as Share Value Declined

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 242,297 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 466,330 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 12,294 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 55,533 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 5,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset One Comm Ltd reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 11,309 are owned by Daiwa Gp Inc. Mariner Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 47,569 are owned by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd has 4,210 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 173 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 4,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch Advsr Inc, Utah-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 95.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

