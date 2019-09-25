Regis Management Co Has Boosted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $759,823 as Shares Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Boosted by $318,570 Its Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 8.04 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 246,671 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,010 shares. Bailard reported 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). B & T Management Dba Alpha Management accumulated 15,760 shares. 3,472 were reported by Linscomb Williams. 28,017 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Sit Invest Assoc invested in 32,800 shares. Capital Ww Investors owns 1.77M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap invested 0.13% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Axa owns 107,229 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 11 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 689 shares. Franklin Resource owns 1.85M shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Llc owns 2.09M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 94,413 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exchange Capital owns 12,230 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1,330 are owned by First Financial In. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 1.65M shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 6.02% or 266,992 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru invested in 0.04% or 3,705 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 85 were reported by Toth Fin Advisory. Trustco Bancorp N Y invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.31% or 427,606 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 174,849 shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc invested in 0.02% or 942 shares. Horrell Capital accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited reported 0.37% stake. Hilton Capital Management Ltd invested in 720 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 1,885 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Financial by 35,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,085 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).