Regis Management Co Decreased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding as Valuation Rose; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Has Raised Holding

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 158,386 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 521.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 93,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 17,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 327,774 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 93.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 50,575 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Capital Limited Co has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 55,533 were reported by Marsico Cap Limited Com. Cap Rech Global Invsts has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 10,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp reported 1.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 2,128 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 1,700 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.09% or 205,658 shares. Bb&T Securities owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,658 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 9,557 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd reported 111,240 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,978 shares to 116,050 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,558 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).