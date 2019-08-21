Regis Management Co Decreased Facebook Class A (FB) Holding By $862,702; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding By $840,026

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc acquired 38,183 shares as Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Black Diamond Capital Management Llc holds 812,470 shares with $18.10M value, up from 774,287 last quarter. Saratoga Invt Corp now has $197.25M valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 23,130 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership

Regis Management Co Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Regis Management Co Llc holds 26,928 shares with $4.49M value, down from 32,125 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $527.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.05. About 2.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – NEW FACEBOOK TOOL COVERS NOT JUST POLITICAL ADS; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.85 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 12.73% above currents $185.05 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,954 shares. 5.00 million are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us owns 232,881 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H accumulated 1.56% or 171,274 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 47,879 shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 19,084 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 440 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. American Asset Management invested in 2,984 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 2,697 are held by Thomasville Fincl Bank. Harvard holds 12.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 306,399 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,631 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 14,758 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,590 shares.