Regis Management Co Decreased By $1.11 Million Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake; Cra International Has 1.35 Sentiment

Regis Management Co Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 21.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Regis Management Co Llc holds 42,994 shares with $4.18M value, down from 54,481 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.59. About 192,510 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Cra International Inc (CRAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 40 sold and reduced their holdings in Cra International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 6.46 million shares, up from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cra International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.71M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.48% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 60,384 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. for 220,950 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 38,419 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 121,958 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,539 shares.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $309.09 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 4,578 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 22 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parametric Associate Ltd Company holds 126,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Partners Limited Company holds 2.33M shares or 8.35% of its portfolio. Amer Grp holds 1,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 680 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0% or 5,053 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited holds 0.37% or 7,786 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.99% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Paloma Mngmt invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 94 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 21,028 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity. $1.76 million worth of stock was sold by Ryu Marcus on Friday, February 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Guidewire Software had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 93.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.