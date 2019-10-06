Regis Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE); As Buckle (The) (BKE) Stock Rose, Rk Asset Management Lifted Holding by $4.30 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 476,842 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 500,061 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 26,360 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 142,497 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 44,485 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Schroder Invest Grp stated it has 2.13 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 7.38 million shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Vanguard Gp invested in 3.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 39,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 125,675 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 857 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 30,796 shares. 412 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Savings Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 438,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,669 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 4,247 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Qs Llc invested in 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc accumulated 2,938 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,888 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 357,791 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 153,292 shares.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

