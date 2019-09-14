Regis Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding by $835,125

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 55,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, up from 328,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 249,568 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 327,090 shares. Earnest Prtn has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regal Advisors Limited Com owns 20,558 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 0.6% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 15,760 shares. Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Retail Bank holds 3,769 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Landscape Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,172 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,563 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 3,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 11,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 21,334 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 25,331 shares. Fosun invested in 188,673 shares. 477,324 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. 33,058 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 63,923 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 551,525 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 56,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The Israel-based Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.68% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com owns 25,799 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Company holds 5.16% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 4.17 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.72% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 759,949 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.