Regis Management Co Boosted Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $759,823; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Interocean Capital Raised Stake by $1.01 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 244,904 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.47 million, up from 239,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 5.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 95,280 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) by 28,681 shares to 87,310 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,501 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsrs Incorporated has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,412 shares. 10 reported 4,236 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 2.31% or 396,655 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 112,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 150,532 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Choate Inv Advsrs invested in 1.31% or 110,286 shares. Moreover, Markel Corp has 0.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,611 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,039 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Regal Invest Limited Liability owns 35,041 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 23,444 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 17,798 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Incorporated holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 135,894 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Citigroup stated it has 68,962 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.74% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hartford Incorporated holds 0.01% or 175 shares. Jackson Square Prtn has 1.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.93 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 409,742 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 32,800 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associates. Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Blackrock stated it has 3.81M shares. Glynn Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.29% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cadian Cap Mgmt Lp has 2.26% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Republic owns 8,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 15,838 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 197,597 shares.