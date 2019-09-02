Regis Corporation (RGS) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Comparison side by side

Both Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis Corporation 18 0.54 N/A -0.20 0.00 XpresSpa Group Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -10.61 0.00

Demonstrates Regis Corporation and XpresSpa Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.5% XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -156% -47.1%

Volatility and Risk

Regis Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XpresSpa Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regis Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, XpresSpa Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Regis Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regis Corporation and XpresSpa Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 XpresSpa Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Regis Corporation is $25, with potential upside of 54.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regis Corporation and XpresSpa Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.8% of Regis Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regis Corporation -0.16% 7.71% 3.39% -0.81% 5.54% 7.96% XpresSpa Group Inc. -13.67% -33.87% -47.6% -67.57% -78.23% -61.54%

For the past year Regis Corporation had bullish trend while XpresSpa Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Regis Corporation beats XpresSpa Group Inc.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of June 30, 2017, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 9,008 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.