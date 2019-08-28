Regis Corporation (RGS) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Comparing side by side

Both Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) are Personal Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis Corporation 18 0.52 N/A -0.20 0.00 Service Corporation International 44 2.61 N/A 2.31 20.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regis Corporation and Service Corporation International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.5% Service Corporation International 0.00% 28.2% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Regis Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Service Corporation International has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regis Corporation. Its rival Service Corporation International’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Regis Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Service Corporation International.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regis Corporation and Service Corporation International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Service Corporation International 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 70.30% for Regis Corporation with consensus price target of $25. On the other hand, Service Corporation International’s potential upside is 12.05% and its consensus price target is $51.5. The results provided earlier shows that Regis Corporation appears more favorable than Service Corporation International, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Regis Corporation shares and 91% of Service Corporation International shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Regis Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Service Corporation International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regis Corporation -0.16% 7.71% 3.39% -0.81% 5.54% 7.96% Service Corporation International -2.56% -0.69% 11.56% 5.68% 24.4% 14.61%

For the past year Regis Corporation was less bullish than Service Corporation International.

Summary

Service Corporation International beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regis Corporation.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of June 30, 2017, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 9,008 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other merchandise. Further, the companyÂ’s cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installation, and burial openings and closings, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 1,502 funeral homes; and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.