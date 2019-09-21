Regions Finl (RF) Stake Has Lifted by Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc; Becker Capital Management Has Lowered Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 20,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 4,115 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256,000, down from 24,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 543,026 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 90,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 394,604 are held by Lpl Ltd. Fsi Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 7.6% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 428,473 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.38% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10.35 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 2.75 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Proshare holds 437,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.11% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 333,339 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,000 shares. 22,420 are held by Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 2.55M shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 127,339 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,947 shares to 13,447 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 56,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.