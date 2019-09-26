Regions Finl New (RF) Valuation Rose While Huber Capital Management Cut Position; Ebay (EBAY) Holding Has Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates Llc

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 60,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 48,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 6.16M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 463,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 485,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.21 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 17,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,996 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management stated it has 405,731 shares. 188,100 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 491,017 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Commerce Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 109,414 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.29% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust owns 15,662 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.01% or 5,570 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Adirondack reported 307 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 228,963 shares. Chem Savings Bank stated it has 29,621 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Choate Investment Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,753 shares. 1,360 are owned by Trustmark Commercial Bank Department. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.96% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 23,144 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EBay Falls Midday After CEO Steps Down – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Hedge fund Elliott pushes Mobile Mini to combine with WillScot – sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 115,935 shares to 526,008 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 397,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp holds 81,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 9.14 million shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru Com reported 160,257 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 72,304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications invested in 12,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 65,237 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 53,411 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 33,306 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 435,059 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 20,682 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 67,069 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 10,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 428,473 were reported by Fsi Gp Lc.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.