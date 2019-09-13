Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Upped by $747,964 Its Stake; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Price Declined While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.83 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.63. About 1,278 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 139,532 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,550 shares to 16,362 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 682,751 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.