Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped by $747,964 Its Stake; Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Ames National (ATLO) by $455,787

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 5,275 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ATLO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.19 million shares or 0.30% more from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 756 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 21,842 shares or 0% of the stock. 30 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 31,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 4,049 shares. Moreover, Geode Lc has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Denali Lc reported 65 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 115,021 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Plc owns 1,452 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 142,814 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 9,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,756 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 10,343 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $62,087 activity. $4,013 worth of stock was bought by Hagan Patrick G on Friday, August 2. Shares for $20,009 were bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $32,813 was bought by PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1,496 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 84,933 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 43,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 22,345 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc holds 67,147 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.84M shares. Korea Corporation owns 1.13M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.28% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 29,305 shares. Aull Monroe Inv accumulated 116,019 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 367,807 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 44,949 shares.

