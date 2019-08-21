Regions Finl New (RF) Stake Maintained by Fsi Group Llc; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.98 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 6.32M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 14,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 87,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 73,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 551,831 shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 120,188 shares to 479,359 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 185,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,851 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting JKHY Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Ser Lc has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 241,972 shares. 234 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Boston Advisors Limited Co invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,880 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,425 shares. 786 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,201 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 31,045 shares. Captrust owns 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,174 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 47 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,053 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 23,183 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 26,379 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,733 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 25,787 shares. Invesco owns 6.18 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15.68 million shares. Washington invested in 10,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0.01% or 9,831 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Company reported 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Washington Management Incorporated reported 30,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.56% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 2.24M shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 700,273 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 74,646 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 28,152 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.