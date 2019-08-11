Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.72 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $463,101

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 551,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 672,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 10.52M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 586,951 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 99.56 Points (1.34%); 28/03/2018 – Nasdaq Announces 16% Increase in Qtrly Div to $0.44 Per Shr; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 93.80 Points (1.28%); 10/05/2018 – Optium Cyber Systems Releases 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – ldentillect Launches Blockchain Marketing Campaign for Real-Estate and Escrow to combat wire Fraud; 16/04/2018 – Nasdaq To Use Proceeds From Sale for Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – Sanatana Closes Tranche 1 of Private Placement; 17/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 3.60 Points (0.05%); 12/03/2018 – Advantis Corp. Signs Lease, Triples Production Capacity; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 20.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.13% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 70,899 shares. Rbf Lc owns 10,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Capital Ca stated it has 14,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 199,254 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 8,548 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 2,032 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 74,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 113,651 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,509 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,042 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 12,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 417,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 9,556 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 1,691 shares. 16,545 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Country Club Company Na stated it has 448,875 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ing Groep Nv owns 151,579 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 32,800 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 2.43 million shares. 19,149 were accumulated by Old Savings Bank In. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 49,490 shares. Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.05% stake. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 21,704 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 26,568 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 11,556 shares to 919,106 shares, valued at $45.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

