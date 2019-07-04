Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 551,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 672,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 4.82 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 27,666 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.45M shares or 2.75% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 15,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 72 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Company reported 110,904 shares stake. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd stated it has 265,137 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 50,959 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ferguson Wellman Management reported 275,741 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 1.35M shares. Raymond James Services reported 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Novare Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.84% or 51,197 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 35,105 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 497,511 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,905 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 16,475 shares. Rwc Asset Llp owns 672,220 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment has 0.07% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 313,838 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 46,847 were accumulated by Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1.02M shares. 23,615 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Lc. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 0.13% or 8.28 million shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 49,070 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 52,454 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3.82M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 25,562 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $395.15M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20M shares to 16.00M shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

