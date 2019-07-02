Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Boosted Its Stake by $518,742 as Stock Value Declined; Lionstone Capital Management Holds Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX)

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 11.39 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 625,373 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zooming in on NYSE:IRT’s 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “One Liberty Properties Acquires Two High Quality Industrial Properties – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston upstream energy co. receives delisting warning from NYSE – Houston Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Notes Send CDLX and SIX Stocks Soaring – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership reported 101,112 shares. Moreover, Lbmc Investment Advsr Llc has 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 22,211 shares. 459,561 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.27% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 93,000 are held by Opus. Colonial Advsrs accumulated 21,036 shares. Asset One invested in 0.04% or 525,845 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 987,256 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Llc holds 518 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Aull Monroe Investment Management holds 0.94% or 123,588 shares. 65,207 were accumulated by Asset. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.04% or 112,413 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG TESLIN EMI/RF Shielding Material for Electronic Security Applications, Electronic Passports – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alabama bank continues rapid growth in Houston with new branches – Houston Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regions reveals three-year strategic growth plan – Birmingham Business Journal” published on March 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).