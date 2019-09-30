Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Ejf Capital Upped Its Position by $7.55 Million; Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Holder Cognios Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 97.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 539,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, up from 550,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 3.76 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 108,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 88,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 27.41M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD Stockâ€™s Short-term Problems Donâ€™t Mean Much for Long-term Prospects – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Has 4 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Large AMD Option Traders Betting On Q3 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Is Crushing Intel in the CPU Market, and It Isn’t Done Yet – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 16,964 shares to 42,768 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,690 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 1,651 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 1,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs has 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 3,810 shares. Sit Inv Associates owns 82,800 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Putnam Invs Ltd owns 148,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 23,422 shares. Scotia Inc reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Checchi Cap Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 561,779 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Chevy Chase accumulated 740,334 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Us Comml Bank De invested in 23,607 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Banker recognizes Regions exec as a Woman to Watch – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions Financial Corp. closes 33 branches, opens nine – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.