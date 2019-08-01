Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Increased Holding; Barr E S & Co Upped Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 103,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 550,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 447,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 24.21 million shares traded or 116.04% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 83,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 77,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 23,520 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares to 107,009 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 25,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,173 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 23,183 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% or 124.41M shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 49,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 26,313 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fincl. The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). California State Teachers Retirement has 1.72M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 29,171 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Ltd Company. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 400,300 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 1.24M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 1.79M shares. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 118,485 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 10,446 shares. 1.30 million are owned by Apg Asset Nv.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,616 shares to 264,970 shares, valued at $37.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,009 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).