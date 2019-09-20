Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Lifted Its Position by $3.01 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holding in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 7,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422.20 million, up from 6,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 181.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 215,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 333,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, up from 118,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 7.97M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W E C Energy Group I by 6 shares to 9,383 shares, valued at $781.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 23 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,446 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 95,492 shares. 74,631 are held by Smith Salley & Associate. Wills Fincl Gru holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,687 shares. 1.13M were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,385 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 72,147 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc holds 1.62% or 213,640 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 1.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,311 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability owns 36,786 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regent Inv Lc holds 76,576 shares. 3.27M were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd has invested 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valley National Advisers holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,247 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 15.25M shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Djs Microcap Index (FDM) by 13,798 shares to 28,975 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 12,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,042 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

