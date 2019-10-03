Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Boosted Position; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding by $2.03 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 20,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $270.03. About 264,295 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 11.40M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 120,449 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $61.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 95,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,480 shares to 31,640 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

