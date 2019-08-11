Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Stake by $19.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Plug Power (PLUG) Valuation Declined, Vanguard Group Increased Stake by $7.71 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 10.52 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 3.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The institutional investor held 11.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 2.19 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Plug Power Increases Fuel Storage, Runtime By 56% in New Fuel Cell Product for Industrial Mobility Market; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 11/05/2018 – Plug Power Confirms Details for Its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER – ON MARCH 21, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT AMENDING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 21, 2017; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – TARGET 2018 REV BETWEEN $155 MLN TO $180 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.6C; 21/05/2018 – Plug Power Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,700 shares. 25,562 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 20,786 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sirios Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.28% or 3.82 million shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 407,910 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Veritable LP owns 43,068 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 18,902 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 533 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 27,500 shares to 521,363 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12M for 9.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “10 Years of Service: Regions Bank Teams Support Communities through Share the Good – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $263,840 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $233,840 was bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C.

More notable recent Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plug Power (PLUG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.8% in Session – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Give Your Investing Power a Boost With 4 Low P/CF Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BMW doubles battery production capacity in the United States – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After shootings, tech companies pressured to pull plug on 8chan – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 46,880 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $48.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.73M shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PLUG shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House holds 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 11,542 shares. Adirondack reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has 1.49 million shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.07% or 120,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd reported 44,331 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 5 shares. 2,000 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 159,600 shares. Ameriprise reported 17,937 shares stake. 1.33 million are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 38,979 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0% or 415,681 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).