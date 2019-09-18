Regions Finl New (RF) Share Price Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Stake; Tctc Holdings Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $3.08 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 5.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 66,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 8.35M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13.29 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.68 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 11.92 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited owns 4,499 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1.34 million shares. Peak Asset Ltd Com owns 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,470 shares. Legacy Private Tru Comm stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 5,375 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0.03% or 142,524 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 17,208 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.04% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bailard, California-based fund reported 109,975 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.38% or 116,302 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,628 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,185 shares to 229,224 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,596 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

