Regions Finl New (RF) Position Raised by Salzhauer Michael; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 243.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 111,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 8.78M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 40,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,938 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 103,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 3.10M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Lc accumulated 30,500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 190,651 shares. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 6.18 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 918,758 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 437,410 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 170 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,013 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 12,736 shares. Finance Counselors owns 0.25% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 414,101 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru Com holds 0.25% or 160,257 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 272,755 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.03% or 325,189 shares. Hl Llc owns 25,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 28,146 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 7.84 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 28,442 were reported by Albert D Mason Incorporated. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). At Bancshares stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 165,790 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,192 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.54M shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Fire Grp Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Synovus stated it has 42,779 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd stated it has 18,213 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin owns 1,760 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Limited (Wy) has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.17M shares. Savant Limited Com holds 9,543 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.87 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares to 71,012 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).