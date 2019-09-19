Regions Finl New (RF) Position Boosted by Ejf Capital Llc; Crosslink Capital Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Increased by $1.50 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 61,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.58M, up from 58,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $547.34. About 23,626 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 97.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 539,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, up from 550,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 290,279 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Assocs accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 70,350 shares. Synovus Corp owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 539 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Llc. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 658 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 50,758 are owned by Bank Of New York Mellon. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.27% or 1.15 million shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4,672 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 6 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0.01% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. 125,000 were accumulated by Hitchwood Capital Lp. Iconiq Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,579 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 720 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,339 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17,196 shares to 126,872 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,246 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).