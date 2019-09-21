Regions Finl New (RF) Market Valuation Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Maintained by Lakeview Capital Partners Llc

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Il reported 76,042 shares stake. Regent Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,928 were accumulated by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Stevens LP holds 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 187,805 shares. Vermont-based Birchview Limited Partnership has invested 1.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2.43M shares. Provident Company owns 6,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Bank Of America De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Mngmt (Wy) holds 660 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 17,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc owns 675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 310,479 shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,513 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 14,617 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 22,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Company has 1,500 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.2% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 125,381 shares. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 56,486 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 377,984 shares. Vanguard Group reported 124.96 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston Prns has 12.57 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lbmc Invest Lc owns 22,420 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Garde Capital Incorporated reported 13,121 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 250,950 shares stake. Citigroup reported 1.15 million shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 263,441 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.12% or 6.83 million shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.92% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).