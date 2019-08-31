Regions Finl New (RF) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Its Position by $492,310; Old West Investment Management Lowered Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holding as Shares Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 6.84 million shares traded or 54.13% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 1773.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 35,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 37,148 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 1,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.22 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Solar Market Rally Likely to Continue: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1765% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 138,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.15% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 133 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 49,929 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 126,367 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 32,268 shares. Cambridge reported 12,500 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 18,540 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 13,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 154,669 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares to 704,121 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,127 shares to 3,346 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 18,902 shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 0.04% or 30,523 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sirios Mngmt Lp holds 3.28% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Lc holds 11,700 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.02% or 134,768 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,423 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Llc owns 49,070 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.02% stake. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 60,579 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 137,011 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 9,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.24M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.