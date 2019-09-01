Regions Finl New (RF) Holder Fsi Group Has Boosted Its Position; Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined While Moon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.51 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.65M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.39M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

