Regions Finl New (RF) Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Lowered Its Position by $510,000

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 9.16M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares to 221,337 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,365 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings.