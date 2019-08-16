Regions Finl New (RF) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Position by $7.99 Million; Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Upped Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 333.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 741,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 170,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 14.39 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 736,985 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 236,733 shares to 281,398 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 90,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,906 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.52 million shares. Principal Gp reported 0.03% stake. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.32% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Montgomery Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.51% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Brandywine Lc invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thomas White Limited reported 99,420 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Mercantile Trust owns 8,660 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 43,479 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 5.07 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 108,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Missouri-based Paradigm Advsr Llc has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Synovus Financial holds 152,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 14,123 shares.