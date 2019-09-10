Regions Financial Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $743,728 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Aspiriant Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 1.38M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 17,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 9.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.99% stake. Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,165 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 6,181 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.43% or 183,874 shares. Assetmark has 2,616 shares. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,612 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated owns 39,406 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.33M were reported by Pnc Svcs Gp. Aristotle Lc accumulated 137,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.28% or 119,396 shares. 46,426 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 88,683 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 5,972 shares to 8,676 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJH) by 47,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 244,044 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc stated it has 10,178 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,106 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,789 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,191 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Llc has 8,763 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management stated it has 1,363 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 14,593 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.25% or 3,251 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 1,447 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 8,388 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 714,839 shares. 1,247 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt L P. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.13% stake.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,825 shares to 1,837 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,832 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

