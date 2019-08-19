Regions Financial Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $833,352 as Shares Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Cut Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $447,300

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 5,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 359,035 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.08 million, up from 353,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $179.53. About 1.77M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 146,464 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 54,016 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $48.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,661 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

