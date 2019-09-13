Regions Financial Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Maintained by Contravisory Investment Management Inc

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 25,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.76M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 4.49M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7134.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $278.48. About 980,197 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,428 shares to 16,327 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,796 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

