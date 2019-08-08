Regions Financial Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Css Has Raised By $327,700 Its Insmed (Put) (INSM) Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 23.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp sold 208,877 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 683,620 shares with $38.99M value, down from 892,497 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $84.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL

Css Llc increased Insmed Inc (Put) (INSM) stake by 113% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 11,300 shares as Insmed Inc (Put) (INSM)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Css Llc holds 21,300 shares with $620,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Insmed Inc (Put) now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 1.11 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8700 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 21,804 shares. First Republic Management holds 0.21% or 690,483 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 383,583 shares. 912,500 are held by Cincinnati Financial. Wheatland Advisors owns 20,485 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 59,306 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,103 shares. B & T Dba Alpha reported 1.06% stake. Smithfield holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1,129 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 43,250 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 78,018 shares. Dubuque Bancorp, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Coastline Tru reported 34,680 shares. Wedgewood Partners reported 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Botty Invsts Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 10,215 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock.

Regions Financial Corp increased Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEI) stake by 2,691 shares to 80,475 valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 8,042 shares and now owns 10,945 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Css Llc decreased Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) stake by 1.50M shares to 1.00 million valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 37,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 732,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Lc reported 16,331 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 20,498 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 2,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 117,253 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma holds 0.36% or 228,850 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Llc has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). American Intl invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 103,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 96,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp reported 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings.