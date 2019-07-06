Regions Financial Trimmed Position in Caterpillar (CAT) by $376,515; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted by $4.87 Million Its Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 91,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 41,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 884,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.36 million, up from 843,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ) by 21,859 shares to 71,552 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 250,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,402 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,520 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 2,667 shares. Burney invested in 13,240 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). South Texas Money Mgmt has 1,751 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Highland Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.27% or 166,400 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,304 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corp reported 86,437 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.31M shares or 0% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management invested in 21,670 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Natl Bank holds 3.18% or 24.60M shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.48M shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.5% or 104,651 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 5.58% stake. 11,680 are owned by Guild Invest Management. Comgest Sas has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 789,900 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 38,497 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 153,092 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca reported 1.62 million shares. Td Asset Management reported 10.91M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc owns 1.19M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio.