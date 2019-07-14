Regions Financial Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Stake by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Digimarc (DMRC) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Decreased Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 26,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.32M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 90,798 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares.

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% negative EPS growth.

