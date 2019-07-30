Regions Financial Stake In Sanofi (SNY) Was Has Increased; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Rnc Capital Management Llc

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 487.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 951,401 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 08/03/2018 – Evotec, Sanofi in Exclusive Talks to Create Infectious Disease R&D Platform; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 240,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,617 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86 million, up from 329,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 5.84 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2,038 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 16,422 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Iowa Bankshares has 0.57% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,425 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advisors has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). America First Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 248,136 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt reported 29,173 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 91 were reported by Orrstown Svcs Inc. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Co owns 5,572 shares. 19,341 are owned by First Manhattan. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,342 shares. 1.39 million are held by Cap Guardian Trust Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi Associate accumulated 4,836 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares to 87,954 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,783 shares to 889,117 shares, valued at $71.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 12,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,701 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).