Regions Financial Stake in Regions Financial (RF) Has Boosted by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 113,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.76M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 4.16 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 102.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.76M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13,700 shares to 134,800 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,800 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets Corp, New York-based fund reported 66,151 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc owns 3,878 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 272,322 are owned by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). St Germain D J Co Inc owns 2,513 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 413,790 shares. Capital Interest Ltd Ca owns 8,951 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Old Dominion Cap Management owns 5,245 shares. 6,498 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 4,719 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Mcgowan Asset Management has 2,296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,745 shares to 670,145 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,967 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).