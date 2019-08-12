Regions Financial (RF) to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019; Last Week Atmos Energy (ATO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $111 Maintain

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Regions Financial Corp’s current price of $14.67 translates into 1.06% yield. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 10.52M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 581,858 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.48 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 7,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 6,841 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 10 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kentucky-based Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 213,354 shares. 4,467 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares. United Automobile Association holds 38,184 shares. Bessemer reported 0.01% stake. Gw Henssler And reported 4,582 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1,144 shares. Starr Int Company reported 1,833 shares stake. Los Angeles And Equity Rech accumulated 0.02% or 31,515 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P stated it has 2,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Regions Financial Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management has 457,307 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 134,768 were accumulated by Cibc. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 11,372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp reported 1 shares. Invesco Limited reported 6.18M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.01% or 63,333 shares. 5,700 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt. Kepos Lp owns 80,912 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 74,124 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 453,740 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com stated it has 449,449 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 243,265 shares in its portfolio.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.64 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.