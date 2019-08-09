Regions Financial (RF) to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019; Hanesbrands (HBI)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 199 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 213 decreased and sold their stock positions in Hanesbrands Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 315.84 million shares, down from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hanesbrands Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 165 Increased: 136 New Position: 63.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Regions Financial Corp’s current price of $14.72 translates into 1.05% yield. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 10.12M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

The stock increased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 6.96M shares traded or 47.68% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 15.41% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. for 26,121 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.03 million shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Advantage Inc. has 4.35% invested in the company for 341,469 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.44% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5.89 million shares.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands +3% after earnings beat, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Regions Financial had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the shares of RF in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.