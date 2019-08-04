Regions Financial (RF) to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019; Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Regions Financial Corp’s current price of $15.33 translates into 1.01% yield. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.06M shares traded or 58.56% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 44,110 shares as Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)’s stock declined 30.13%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 381,309 shares with $4.15M value, down from 425,419 last quarter. Greenlight Capital Re Ltd now has $302.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 151,149 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Among 5 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Regions Financial had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.39 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Einhorn’s Greenlight Adds 3 Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Einhorn bets against corporate debt – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Cno Finl Group Inc stake by 37,430 shares to 37,890 valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 13,567 shares and now owns 164,231 shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.