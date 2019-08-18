Regions Financial (RF) Holder Jag Capital Management Has Cut Position by $9.64 Million; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 9.02 million shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 688,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 752,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 10.05M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares to 137,427 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,810 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd has 5,205 shares. 6,073 were accumulated by Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Burns J W & Communication holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,955 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 804,676 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 443,206 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 646,885 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 60,508 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,164 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 24,604 shares. Bath Savings Tru has 4.46% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 397,819 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 356,580 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 22,065 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com reported 5,270 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.43% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 197,374 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 15,447 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares to 47,123 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 441,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 22,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 49,857 shares. Price Michael F holds 316,878 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd has 119,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 478,865 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sterling Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 139,769 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com reported 51,365 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 80,912 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 77,142 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cleararc holds 0.07% or 24,688 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% or 525,845 shares in its portfolio.

