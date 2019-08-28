Regions Financial Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Sentiment Is 1.06

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 17 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 16 sold and decreased their stock positions in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.29 million shares, up from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Regions Financial Corp increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 24,528 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 178,825 shares with $18.97 million value, up from 154,297 last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $114.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Regions Financial Corp decreased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 74,999 shares to 678,819 valued at $88.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 98,938 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Limited Company stated it has 60 shares. Monroe Bancorporation And Mi reported 4,876 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 83,436 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.28% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4.51M shares. Foster & Motley invested in 0.77% or 50,387 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 22,230 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 5,595 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.44% or 43,517 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And invested in 3,044 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.22% or 3,350 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,026 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Mkts reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -7.35% below currents $122.18 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.23 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Mpm Asset Management Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 124,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Albion Financial Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3084. About 227,881 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) has declined 91.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500.